U.S. Treasury yields continue fall; 10-year yield at 1.7020%

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 13.4 basis points on Tuesday, on track for its biggest daily drop since May 2018, reflecting tough trade talk by U.S. President Donald Trump and his Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood at 1.7020% at midday.

