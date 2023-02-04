U.S. Treasury welcomes Iraq's commitment to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States welcomed efforts by the Central Bank of Iraq on banking sector reforms as well as commitment to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday.

The Treasury Department's top sanctions official, Brian Nelson, met with Iraq Central Bank Governor Ali al-Allaq in Istanbul on Friday.

"Under Secretary Nelson welcomed governor Allaq's leadership on these issues, noting the longstanding collaboration and partnership between the Treasury Department and the Central Bank of Iraq, particularly on restricting illicit and corrupt actors from exploiting the international financial system," according to a readout of the meeting with Allaq.

The statement said Nelson acknowledged Iraq's "steadfast" dedication to improving AML/CFT compliance standards and offered continued cooperation in modernizing the banking sector.

Nelson was on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East to warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs, as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

