US Markets

U.S. Treasury welcomes Iraq's commitment to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

February 04, 2023 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States welcomed efforts by the Central Bank of Iraq on banking sector reforms as well as commitment to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday.

The Treasury Department's top sanctions official, Brian Nelson, met with Iraq Central Bank Governor Ali al-Allaq in Istanbul on Friday.

"Under Secretary Nelson welcomed governor Allaq's leadership on these issues, noting the longstanding collaboration and partnership between the Treasury Department and the Central Bank of Iraq, particularly on restricting illicit and corrupt actors from exploiting the international financial system," according to a readout of the meeting with Allaq.

The statement said Nelson acknowledged Iraq's "steadfast" dedication to improving AML/CFT compliance standards and offered continued cooperation in modernizing the banking sector.

Nelson was on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East to warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs, as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani;editing by Diane Craft)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.