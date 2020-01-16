U.S. Treasury to issue new 20-year bond in H1 2020

Adds details from Treasury statement, context

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury will begin issuing a new 20-year bond in the first half of 2020, as it seeks to plug budget deficits expected to top $1 trillion annually.

"We seek to finance the government at the least possible cost to taxpayers over time, and we will continue to evaluate other potential new products to meet that goal," the Treasury said in a statement on its website.

The decision was made after officials explored several varieties of potential new debt products, including 50-year and 100-year bonds, the statement said.

Higher spending, coupled with tax cuts enacted in 2017, are contributing to widening budget deficits. The government spent $984 billion more than it took in during the last fiscal year ended Sept. 30, and the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office projects annual budget deficits averaging $1.2 trillion over the next decade.

Rapidly-rising U.S. national debt now stands at $23.1 trillion, a level that some experts fear could eventually hobble the economy.

