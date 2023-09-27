News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

U.S. Treasury tasks JPMorgan with account validation for federal agencies

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 27, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details from the statement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has designated JPMorgan JPM.N to provide account validation services for federal government agencies, the investment bank said on Wednesday.

JPMorgan will verify critical information for the federal government before payments are issued. Account validation is a process with which prepayment information involving account status and ownership information is completed.

The bank has taken on different roles in recent years, advising Treasury as it digitizes its payment systems and modernizes operations to pay and receive money from citizens and businesses more efficiently.

"This is a significant testament to our capabilities and this work will help to provide money to Americans faster, safer, and more accurately while also saving taxpayer dollars," said Takis Georgakopoulos, JPMorgan's global head of payments.

The program will extend for a minimum of five years, the bank said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.