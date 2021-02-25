U.S. Treasury sell-off pushes UK bond yields to highest since March

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Five-year British government bonds were on course for their heaviest daily losses in almost a year on Thursday, after a further slide in U.S. Treasuries pushed up benchmark British government borrowing costs.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT-RR struck their highest since March 2020 at 0.394% and at 1600 GMT were trading 9 basis points higher on the day at 0.373%.

This daily jump in yields is the biggest since March 2020, when financial markets were roiled by a rush for U.S. dollar assets at the start of the COVID pandemic which ultimately led the Bank of England to restart its bond purchase programme.

The global rise in bond yields now is being driven by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of stronger growth and higher inflation from the $1.9 trillion of fiscal stimulus proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Gilts' yield spread versus U.S. Treasuries has remained fairly stable in recent days, reflecting the U.S.-led nature of the price move GB10US10=RR.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR touched their highest since March at 0.832% and at 1605 GMT were 6 basis points higher on the day at 0.795%, while U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 8 basis points as prices for U.S. debt fell more sharply.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle)

