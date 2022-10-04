US Markets

U.S. Treasury sees three phased price caps on Russian oil, products

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

New sanctions by G7 countries on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, Ben Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy at the U.S. Treasury, told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New sanctions by G7 countries on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, Ben Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy at the U.S. Treasury, told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

Harris said sanctions due to take effect on Dec. 5 will target Russian crude oil, while later ones will focus on diesel and finally on lower value products such as naphtha.

(Reporting By Julia Payne; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular