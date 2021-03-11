US Markets

U.S. Treasury sees soft demand for 30-year bond auction

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Treasury Department on Thursday sold $24 billion in 30-year bonds to soft demand in the final sale of long-dated coupon-bearing supply this week.

(Adds text, analyst comment, market reaction)

March 11 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Thursday sold $24 billion in 30-year bonds to soft demand in the final sale of long-dated coupon-bearing supply this week.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.295%, less than a basis point higher than where the debt traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was below average at 2.28 times, though dealers took a smaller share than usual, indicating solid demand from other investors.

It comes after the Treasury saw decent demand for a $38 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

The auction “was on the ugly side in general,” Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, said in a report. “Although it was not a disaster, the recent auction results don't offer a lot of confidence that there will be a lot of demand outside of the Fed for all of the supply that is on the way.”

Investors have been concerned that the auctions could go poorly after a very weak seven-year sale last month helped to spark a dramatic selloff that sent benchmark 10-year yields to one-year highs of 1.625% on March 5.

The 10-year yields were last 1.533% and 30-year bond yields were at 2.297%, little changed from before the sale. (Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular