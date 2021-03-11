U.S. Treasury sees soft demand for 30-year bond auction

(Adds text, analyst comment, market reaction)

March 11 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Thursday sold $24 billion in 30-year bonds to soft demand in the final sale of long-dated coupon-bearing supply this week.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.295%, less than a basis point higher than where the debt traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was below average at 2.28 times, though dealers took a smaller share than usual, indicating solid demand from other investors.

It comes after the Treasury saw decent demand for a $38 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

The auction “was on the ugly side in general,” Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, said in a report. “Although it was not a disaster, the recent auction results don't offer a lot of confidence that there will be a lot of demand outside of the Fed for all of the supply that is on the way.”

Investors have been concerned that the auctions could go poorly after a very weak seven-year sale last month helped to spark a dramatic selloff that sent benchmark 10-year yields to one-year highs of 1.625% on March 5.

The 10-year yields were last 1.533% and 30-year bond yields were at 2.297%, little changed from before the sale. (Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1)

