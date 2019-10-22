US Markets

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin calls Libra's 2020 launch 'premature

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that he has told Facebook that its efforts to launch a cryptocurrency, Libra, by mid-2020 are "premature."

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that he has told Facebook that its efforts to launch a cryptocurrency, Libra, by mid-2020 are "premature."

Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin said the project still faces several "fundamental issues" that must be addressed before any launch, including how it would prevent money laundering and other illicit activity.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular