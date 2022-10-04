U.S. treasury says price cap undecided for new Russia oil sanctions

US Markets

The price at which Russian oil sales will be capped has not yet been decided for the new sanctions planned by G7 countries for Dec. 5, Ben Harris, assistant secretary for economic policy at the U.S. Treasury, said on Tuesday.

The price cap will be high enough to maintain Russia's incentive to maintain output and will be above the marginal production cost for Russia's most expensive oil well, Harris told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva.

