U.S. Treasury says it has closed loans to seven major airlines

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it had closed loans to seven large airlines hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said in a statement the seven carriers were Alaska Airlines ALK.N, American Airlines AAL.O, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O , Hawaiian Airlines, SkyWest Airlines SKYW.O, and United Airlines UAL.O.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.