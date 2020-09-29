U.S. Treasury says it has closed loans to seven major airlines
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it had closed loans to seven large airlines hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
It said in a statement the seven carriers were Alaska Airlines ALK.N, American Airlines AAL.O, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O , Hawaiian Airlines, SkyWest Airlines SKYW.O, and United Airlines UAL.O.
