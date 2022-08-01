U.S. Treasury raises Q3 borrowing estimate

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $444 billion in the third quarter, more than the May estimate of a $182 billion, due to changes in projections of fiscal activity and the estimated impact of redemptions in the Federal Reserve System Open Market Account.

The third-quarter estimate assumes an end-of-September cash balance of $650 billion.

It expects to borrow $400 billion in privately held net marketable debt in the October to December quarter, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $700 billion.

The Treasury said it issued $7 billion in net debt in the second quarter, ending the three-month period with a cash balance of $782 billion.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell)

