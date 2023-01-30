US Markets

U.S. Treasury lifts Q1 borrowing estimate

January 30, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $932 billion in the first quarter, higher than the October estimate of $353 billion due to a lower cash balance at the beginning of January and projections of lower receipts and higher outlays for the period.

The first-quarter financing estimate assumes an end-March balance of $500 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury also announced it expects to borrow $278 billion in the second quarter, with cash balance expectations of $550 billion at the end of June.

In the last quarter of 2022, the Treasury said it issued $373 billion in net marketable. It ended the quarter with a cash balance of $447 billion.

