US Markets

U.S. Treasury launches debt limit cash management measures

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

January 19, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday began using extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing under the federal debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders.

The Treasury began a "debt issuance suspension period" to last through June 5 that suspends investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund which are not immediately required to pay beneficiaries, Yellen said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders. She said she took similar measures for the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund.

"As I stated in my January 13 letter, the period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. Government months into the future. I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.