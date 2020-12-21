US Markets
WIW

U.S. Treasury has not seen any damage from widespread hack-CNBC

Contributors
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Department's unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

Changes story tag for some media subscribers, adds quote

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Department's unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

"We do not see any breaking into our classified systems. Our unclassified systems did have some access," Mnuchin said about the massive hack, suspected to have been carried out by Russians, which penetrated multiple government agencies. "I will say that the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular