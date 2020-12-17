US Markets

U.S. Treasury Department seeks to water down Trump's Chinese securities ban -FT

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAPHAEL SATTER

The United States Treasury Department is seeking to water down an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that bars Americans from investing in Chinese companies with suspected ties to Beijing's military, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United States Treasury Department is seeking to water down an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that bars Americans from investing in Chinese companies with suspected ties to Beijing's military, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The Treasury wanted to exclude Chinese subsidiaries from the ban but the effort has been met with opposition from the Pentagon and U.S. State Department, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular