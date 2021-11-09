World Markets

U.S. Treasury Department says UAE bank Mashreqbank violated Sudan sanctions

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

The U.S. Department of Treasury said on Tuesday that United Arab Emirates bank Mashreqbank PSC had violated sanctions against doing business with Sudan.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Treasury said on Tuesday that United Arab Emirates bank Mashreqbank PSC MASB.DU had violated sanctions against doing business with Sudan.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a "finding of violation" to Mashreqbank on Tuesday.

"Between January 4, 2005 and February 6, 2009, Mashreq's London branch processed 1,760 outgoing payments totaling $4,085,427,520 through financial institutions in the United States in violation of OFAC's now-repealed Sudan sanctions program", the Treasury Department said on its website.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular