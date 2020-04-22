U.S. Treasury chief looks for most if not all of U.S. economy to be open later in summer

US Markets

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday most, if not all, of the U.S. economy should be reopened by later in the summer after a devastating shutdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're looking forward to by the time we get later in the summer having most of the economy if not all of the economy open," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

