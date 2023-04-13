ETFs

U.S. Treasury Bonds – Not Always Safe Investments

April 13, 2023 — 11:34 am EDT

3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

  • How even supposedly risk-free U.S. Treasuries may not always be a risk-free investment.
  • Why may a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio that has worked so well over the most recent decades may not work as well in the future?
  • How should investors think about positioning their portfolios at this point?

3EDGE Asset Management Website: http://3edgeam.com/​​​​​​​

Subscribe to the 3EDGE YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFrVMdbYQHkptxQOaqChLpg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3edge-asset-management-lp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/3edgeam​​​​​​​

