U.S. Treasury Bonds – Not Always Safe Investments

3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO and Chief Investment Officer Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

How even supposedly risk-free U.S. Treasuries may not always be a risk-free investment.

Why may a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio that has worked so well over the most recent decades may not work as well in the future?

How should investors think about positioning their portfolios at this point?

