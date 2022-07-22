US Markets
WIW

U.S. Treasury authorizes certain Russia-related wind-down and derivative transactions

Contributor
Caitlin Webber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

The U.S. Treasury Department issued two general licenses on Friday authorizing certain transactions related to Russia sanctions.

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department issued two general licenses on Friday authorizing certain transactions related to Russia sanctions.

One license authorizes transactions related to the settlement of credit derivative transactions that reference Russia, according to a notice posted on Treasury's website.

The license authorizes financial institutions to facilitate and clear such transactions, examples of which include the delivery of debt obligations of Russia, the notice said.

A separate license authorizes, through October 19, wind-down transactions involving securities issued by Russia-based entities under agreements that were entered into before June 6.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular