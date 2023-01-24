US Markets

U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit

Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

January 24, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said.

In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund), Yellen did not alter a projected early June deadline for when the Treasury may no longer be able to pay the nation's bills without an increase in the $31.4 trillion statutory borrowing limit.

