U.S. Treasury 5-year futures' net shorts hit lowest since mid-September -CFTC

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. Treasury 5-year note futures, a part of the yield curve that reflects the market's interest rate outlook, declined to their lowest level since mid-September last year, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

U.S. 5-year note shorts fell to 140,457 contracts 1044601NNET in the latest week, from 217,174 the previous week.

