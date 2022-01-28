U.S. Treasury 5-year, 10-year futures' net shorts decline before Fed meeting -CFTC

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. Treasury 5-year note futures, that part of the curve that reflects the market's interest rate outlook, declined to their lowest level since mid-September last year, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

U.S. 5-year note shorts fell to 140,457 contracts 1044601NNET in the week ended Jan. 25, from 217,174 the previous week.

Net shorts on U.S. 10-year note futures also fell to 264,656 contracts 1043602NNET, the lowest since late December, compared 271,442 contracts the prior week.

Investors overall trimmed their net short positions ahead of the Federal Reserve decision last Wednesday, with Chair Jerome Powell sending hawkish signals that implied several rate hikes this year, starting at the March meeting.

The U.S. 5-year note futures price FVc1 on Friday fell to the lowest level since January 2020, implying a yield of 1.647%.

U.S. 10-year note futures TYc1 on the other hand, rose on Friday, with an implied yield 1.775%.

U.S. 2-year futures' net longs slid to 31,877 contracts 1042601NNET, the lowest since early December, compared with 38,636 contracts the previous week. U.S. 2-year notes also reflect market expectations on interest rates.

Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

391,570

402,602

Short

359,693

363,966

Net

31,877

38,636

U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

429,836

352,444

Short

570,293

569,618

Net

-140,457

-217,174

U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

406,213

461,290

Short

670,869

732,732

Net

-264,656

-271,442

U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

104,960

133,654

Short

169,055

181,150

Net

-64,095

-47,496

U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

69,036

66,240

Short

412,281

404,590

Net

-343,245

-338,350

Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

756,358

773,690

Short

2,877,662

2,600,983

Net

-2,121,304

-1,827,293

Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)

25 Jan 2022 week

Prior week

Long

127,925

97,755

Short

78,488

110,029

Net

49,437

-12,274

