U.S. Treasury 10-year, 2-year futures' net shorts slide in latest week -CFTC

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bearish bets on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year and two-year note futures, more than a week after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced a 75 basis-point interest rate hike, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

U.S. 10-year note futures' net shorts hit 181,680 contracts 1043602NNET in the week ended June 28, the lowest since mid-May. A week earlier, speculators held net short contracts of 228,184 in 10-year note futures.

Net shorts on U.S. Treasury two-year note futures, which are often sensitive to rate move expectations, also fell in the latest week with 102,118 contracts <1042601NNET>, the smallest net short since late May.

With the decline in net shorts in both U.S. two-year and 10-year note futures, bond markets have signaled that the Federal Reserve could be done hiking rates sooner than expected, with inflation seen to have reached its peak.

Fed funds futures on Friday have priced in 173 basis points FFF3 of cumulative tightening by the Fed by the end of the year, down from about 220 bps of expected hikes right after the June meeting.

The market's pricing for the terminal rate, or the peak for the Fed's policy rate, has also fallen to 3.25%, from about 4% following the June policy meeting.

Since the June rate hike, the 10-year yield has fallen 70 basis points and was last down 8 bps at 2.8894% US10YT=RR. The U.S. two-year yield, on the other hand, has declined 67 bps. It last traded at 2.839% US2YT=RR, down 9 bps.

While inflation worries have started to fade, recessionary fears have begun to intensify, prompting views that the Fed may start cutting rates by next year and in 2024.

CFTC data also showed U.S. five-year futures' net shorts rising to 202,664 contracts 1044601NNET, the highest since early June.

Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

275,428

257,375

Short

377,546

376,658

Net

-102,118

-119,283

U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

330,759

373,807

Short

533,423

477,898

Net

-202,664

-104,091

U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

274,858

269,685

Short

456,538

497,869

Net

-181,680

-228,184

U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

80,552

99,282

Short

118,805

118,604

Net

-38,253

-19,322

U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

42,179

42,428

Short

380,162

387,484

Net

-337,983

-345,056

Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

588,828

614,934

Short

2,745,258

2,612,823

Net

-2,156,430

-1,997,889

Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)

28 Jun 2022 week

Prior week

Long

243,400

231,344

Short

122,818

106,923

Net

120,582

124,421

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.