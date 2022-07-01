U.S. Treasury 10-year, 2-year futures' net shorts slide in latest week -CFTC
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Speculators pared bearish bets on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year and two-year note futures, more than a week after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced a 75 basis-point interest rate hike, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
U.S. 10-year note futures' net shorts hit 181,680 contracts 1043602NNET in the week ended June 28, the lowest since mid-May. A week earlier, speculators held net short contracts of 228,184 in 10-year note futures.
Net shorts on U.S. Treasury two-year note futures, which are often sensitive to rate move expectations, also fell in the latest week with 102,118 contracts <1042601NNET>, the smallest net short since late May.
With the decline in net shorts in both U.S. two-year and 10-year note futures, bond markets have signaled that the Federal Reserve could be done hiking rates sooner than expected, with inflation seen to have reached its peak.
Fed funds futures on Friday have priced in 173 basis points FFF3 of cumulative tightening by the Fed by the end of the year, down from about 220 bps of expected hikes right after the June meeting.
The market's pricing for the terminal rate, or the peak for the Fed's policy rate, has also fallen to 3.25%, from about 4% following the June policy meeting.
Since the June rate hike, the 10-year yield has fallen 70 basis points and was last down 8 bps at 2.8894% US10YT=RR. The U.S. two-year yield, on the other hand, has declined 67 bps. It last traded at 2.839% US2YT=RR, down 9 bps.
While inflation worries have started to fade, recessionary fears have begun to intensify, prompting views that the Fed may start cutting rates by next year and in 2024.
CFTC data also showed U.S. five-year futures' net shorts rising to 202,664 contracts 1044601NNET, the highest since early June.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
275,428
257,375
Short
377,546
376,658
Net
-102,118
-119,283
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
330,759
373,807
Short
533,423
477,898
Net
-202,664
-104,091
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
274,858
269,685
Short
456,538
497,869
Net
-181,680
-228,184
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
80,552
99,282
Short
118,805
118,604
Net
-38,253
-19,322
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
42,179
42,428
Short
380,162
387,484
Net
-337,983
-345,056
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
588,828
614,934
Short
2,745,258
2,612,823
Net
-2,156,430
-1,997,889
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
28 Jun 2022 week
Prior week
Long
243,400
231,344
Short
122,818
106,923
Net
120,582
124,421
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
