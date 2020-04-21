U.S. TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors wait for effective response

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors pushed down U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday, with the five-year note hitting a new record low, as the difficulties of restarting the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 8 basis points in morning trading at 0.5456%. The yield on the five-year note also sank and at one point was at 0.301%, its lowest ever.

Seaport Global Holdings managing director Tom di Galoma said the trading reflected a basket of worries, including lower oil prices and a resulting hit to stock values stemming from wholesale closures of American cities and states.

"It's a continued flight to quality. Investors are looking for a safety asset, and Treasuries happens to be that," di Galoma said.

A potential spending deal in Congress could help improve investors' mood, he said, but the bigger need is for officials to arrange for things like reliable and widespread virus tests so that major parts of the U.S. economy can be reopened quickly.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy.

But U.S. stock index futures were down on gloomy quarterly earnings reports and oil price trends.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 35 basis points, about 8 basis points lower than at Monday's close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.5 basis points at 0.1873% in morning trading.

April 21 Tuesday 9:07AM New York / 1307 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

182-31/32

2-7/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-168/256

0-140/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1125

0.1144

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1375

0.1395

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-93/256

0.1873

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-20/256

0.2237

-0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-244/256

0.3054

-0.047

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-60/256

0.4442

-0.064

10-year note US10YT=RR

109-28/256

0.5456

-0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

122

1.1289

-0.106

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

