U.S. TREASURIES-Safety-seeking investors set aside inflation worries
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors drove U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as traders discounted inflation risks while Congress struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 1.8 basis points at 0.6384% at midday.
Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell on lower oil prices.[nL4N2C83T5]
Investors also have diminished expectations for future inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.
The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, US10YTIP=TWEB and 10-year Treasury notes was 0.9873%, USBEI10Y=RR down from a close of 1.6437% in the previous session and its lowest since April 2.
The figures "are telling you people aren't really concerned about inflation. Eventually inflation could be a problem, but right now people are worried about disinflation," Richman said.
An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil futures markets, as the current front-month May contract expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%.
A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will not come quickly.
U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday over who was responsible for delay even as they worked on details of a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.2037%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, at 43 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Friday's close.
April 20 Monday 11:42AM New York / 1542 GMT
Price
!Empty value UScv1
180-15/32
0-19/32
!Empty value TYcv1
138-252/256
0-24/256
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.1125
0.1144
-0.010
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.145
0.1471
-0.023
Two-year note US2YT=RR
100-85/256
0.2037
-0.002
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-252/256
0.2553
0.000
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-176/256
0.3595
-0.005
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-184/256
0.5194
-0.014
10-year note US10YT=RR
108-48/256
0.6384
-0.018
30-year bond US30YT=RR
118-144/256
1.2521
-0.026
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
22.00
1.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
15.25
1.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
12.25
1.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
6.75
0.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-37.75
-0.50
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
