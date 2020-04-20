U.S. TREASURIES-Safety-seeking investors set aside inflation worries

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors drove U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as traders discounted inflation risks while Congress struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 1.8 basis points at 0.6384% at midday.

Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell on lower oil prices.[nL4N2C83T5]

Investors also have diminished expectations for future inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.

The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, US10YTIP=TWEB and 10-year Treasury notes was 0.9873%, USBEI10Y=RR down from a close of 1.6437% in the previous session and its lowest since April 2.

The figures "are telling you people aren't really concerned about inflation. Eventually inflation could be a problem, but right now people are worried about disinflation," Richman said.

An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil futures markets, as the current front-month May contract expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%.

A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will not come quickly.

U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday over who was responsible for delay even as they worked on details of a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.2037%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, at 43 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Friday's close.

April 20 Monday 11:42AM New York / 1542 GMT

Price

!Empty value UScv1

180-15/32

0-19/32

!Empty value TYcv1

138-252/256

0-24/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1125

0.1144

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

-0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-85/256

0.2037

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-252/256

0.2553

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-176/256

0.3595

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-184/256

0.5194

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-48/256

0.6384

-0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

118-144/256

1.2521

-0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.25 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.75 -0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.