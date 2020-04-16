U.S. TREASURIES -Prices pare gains after U.S. data; yields edge up from lows

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices pared gains on Thursday, lifting yields from their lows, after a mixed set of U.S. economic data that were not as dire as many in the market feared.

The number of U.S. initial claims for jobless benefits fell to 5.245 million last week from a slightly revised 6.615 million the week before. But U.S. housing numbers were worse than expected, along with the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index which was the lowest since 1980.

In early morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 0.617%, from 0.641% late on Wednesday. Ten-year yields were at 0.611% before the data.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.238%, down from 1.275% on Wednesday. Prior the data's release, 30-year yields were at 1.234%.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

