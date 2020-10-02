US Markets

U.S. Treasuries lower, little moved by jobs data

Kate Duguid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on the day on Friday morning in New York, but ultimately little moved by the release of the government's employment report which showed that job growth slowed in September.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 1.9 basis points to 0.658%. The yield curve, as measured by the spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB, was last narrower, a bearish signal, to 53.1 basis points.

