U.S. TREASURIES-Falling stocks and oil prices drive investors to safety

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as investors sought safety from sliding stocks and oil prices, and as leaders struggled to prop up economic activity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 2.7 basis points at 0.6289% in morning trading.

Yields on shorter-term Treasuries did not fall as much. That left a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, at 43 basis points, about a basis point lower than Friday's close.

Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell in early trading, taking a hit from a crash in oil prices.

U.S. Democrats and Republicans were near agreement on Monday for extra money to help small businesses, but have been taking shots at each other over the delay in further aid.

Investors also have diminished expectations for future inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. "Consumption is down so much, the expectations are extremely low," he said.

An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil futures markets, as the current front-month May contract expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%.

A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will not come quickly.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1976% in morning trading.

April 20 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.125

0.1271

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.155

0.1573

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-88/256

0.1976

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

0.25

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-182/256

0.3548

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-196/256

0.5126

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-72/256

0.6289

-0.027

30-year bond US30YT=RR

118-180/256

1.247

-0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 0.25

