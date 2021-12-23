U.S. transportation secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for U.S. ports

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced over $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 U.S. states and one territory to address supply chain challenges at ports.

Buttigieg made the announcement in a statement released the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.