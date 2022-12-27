U.S. Transportation Department To Examine Southwest Airlines' Mass Flight Cancellations

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Transportation said that it would examine Southwest Airlines Co.'s (LUV) mass flight cancellations and delays.

"USDOT is concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan," the Transportation Department tweeted late on Monday.

The strong winter storm resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights during the long Christmas weekend. The total number of cancellations as of Monday was 2767.

Out of the total delays of 5319 flights, 641 flights were delayed within and into or out of the United States.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines alone canceled 725 flights and 103 flights were delayed. On Friday cancellations by Southwest were 1238 flights.

The deadly winter storm reportedly affected more than 200 million people and at least 12 people were dead.

