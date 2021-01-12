Companies
GE

U.S. transport safety board sending team to probe Indonesia plane crash

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday it will send a team of investigators to Indonesia in the coming days as part of the probe into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday it will send a team of investigators to Indonesia in the coming days as part of the probe into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The NTSB will send the U.S. accredited representative and three other investigators to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The Boeing 737-500 plane plunged into the sea on Saturday, four minutes after it departed from Jakarta's main airport.

The NTSB has expertise in operations, human performance, airplane structures and systems, the safety board said, adding it will be joined by personnel from the Federal Aviation Administration, General Electric Co GE.N and Boeing Co BA.N.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE BA

Other Topics

Oil US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular