US Markets

U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemption requests

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc AAPL.O.

Apple did not say why it requested the exemptions, but the requests were for components such as partially completed circuit boards. Apple manufactures its Mac Pro computers in Texas and such intermediate parts were subject to tariffs.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular