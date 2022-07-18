U.S. trade panel revokes duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday revoked U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on ammonium nitrate fertilizer solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago, voting to find that the U.S. domestic producers are not injured by these imports.

The finding will end U.S. anti-dumping duties of up to 122.93% on Russian urea nitrate fertilizer solutions and 111.71% on imports from Trinidad and Tobago imposed by the Commerce Department.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann)

