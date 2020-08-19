US Markets
U.S. trade panel launches patent infringement probe into Apple devices

The U.S. International Trade Commission said it has launched a Section 337 investigation into whether certain Apple Inc mobile devices and laptop computers infringed patents held by Japan's Maxell Holdings.

In seeking the probe, Maxell has alleged Apple devices violate patents covering technology including an unlocking feature and video transmission processes. Maxell has asked the commission to prohibit the importation and sale of the devices into the United States.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

