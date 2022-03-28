US Markets

U.S. trade officials will consider more solar import tariffs -industry groups

Contributor
Nichola Groom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

U.S. trade officials will investigate whether imports of solar energy equipment from four Southeast Asian nations were unfair, according to three solar industry sources.

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will investigate whether imports of solar energy equipment from four Southeast Asian nations were unfair, according to three solar industry sources.

In emailed statements, solar industry trade groups the Solar Energy Industries Association and the American Clean Power Association said the Commerce Department would weigh whether to impose tariffs on products from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company that requested the probe, Auxin Solar, also said the Commerce Department would initiate the investigation.

Commerce officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((nichola.groom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular