U.S. trade groups urge China to increase purchases of U.S. goods, services

Andrea Shalal Reuters
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and over 40 trade associations on Monday urged top U.S. and Chinese officials to redouble efforts to implement a Phase 1 trade agreement signed by the world's two largest economies in January.

In a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the group said they were encouraged by progress achieved so far, but called for a significant increase in China's purchases of U.S. goods and services in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

