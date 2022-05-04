Markets
USD

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens To New Record In March

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - With the value of imports showing a substantial increase, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened to a new record in the month of March.

The report showed the trade deficit widened to $109.8 billion in March from a revised $89.8 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $107.0 billion from the $89.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports soared by 10.3 percent to $351.5 billion, while the value of exports jumped by 5.6 percent to $241.7 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular