U.S. Trade Deficit Widens To $44.4 Billion In March

(RTTNews) - With the value of exports showing a steeper drop than the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a notable increase in the U.S. trade deficit in the month of March.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $44.4 billion in March from $39.8 billion in February. The trade deficit was expected to widen to $44.0 billion.

The increase in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of exports plunged by 9.6 percent to $187.7 billion, while the value of imports plummeted by 6.2 percent to $232.2 billion.

