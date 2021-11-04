U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Much More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp pullback in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened much more than expected in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $80.9 billion in September from a revised $72.8 billion in August.

Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $74.1 billion from the $73.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider than expected trade deficit came as the value of exports tumbled by 3.0 percent to $207.6 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.6 percent to $288.5 billion.

