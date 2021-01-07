Markets
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a jump in the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $68.1 billion in November from $63.1 billion in October. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $65.2 billion.

The wider than expected trade deficit came as the value of imports spiked by 2.9 percent to $252.3 billion, outpacing a 1.2 percent jump in the value of exports to $184.2 billion.

