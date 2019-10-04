U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - With the value of imports rising by more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than anticipated in the month of August.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $54.9 billion in August from $54.0 billion in July. Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $54.5 billion.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports climbed by 0.5 percent to $262.8 billion, while the value of exports rose by 0.2 percent to $207.9 billion.

