US Markets

U.S. trade deficit widens in October on weak exports

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 06, 2022 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar weighed on exports.

The trade deficit increased 5.4% to $78.2 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Exports fell 0.7% to $256.6 billion. Imports rose 0.6% to $334.8 billion.

The dollar at one point this year had appreciated more than 11% against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners from the end of December 2021, the result of the Federal Reserve's fastest rate-increasing cycle since the 1980s as it fights inflation.

A smaller trade deficit was one of the main factors behind the rebound in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter. October's sharp widening in the deficit suggested trade could be a drag on gross domestic product this quarter.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.