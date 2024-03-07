U.S. Trade Deficit Widens In January Amid Jump In Imports

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of January.

The report said the trade deficit increased to $67.4 billion in January from a revised $64.2 billion in December.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $63.5 billion from the $62.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 1.1 percent to $324.6 billion, while the value of exports inched up by 0.1 percent to $257.2 billion.

