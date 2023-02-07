US Markets

U.S. trade deficit widens in December

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

February 07, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing some of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports declined further.

The trade deficit increased 10.5% to $67.4 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for November was revised to show the trade gap narrowing to $61.0 billion instead of $61.5 billion as previously reported. The trade deficit widened to $948.1 billion in 2022 from $845.0 billion in 2021.

Imports increased 1.3% to $317.6 billion, with goods rising 1.8% to $258.8 billion. Exports fell 0.9% to $250.2 billion. Goods shipments dropped 1.7% to $168.1 billion, mostly reflecting a big decline in prices.

A smaller trade deficit was one of the contributors to the economy's 2.9% annualized growth pace in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.