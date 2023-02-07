U.S. Trade Deficit Widens In December

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing an increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of December.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $67.4 billion in December from a revised $61.0 billion in November. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $68.5 billion from the $61.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The increase in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 1.3 percent to $317.6 billion, while the value of exports fell by 0.9 percent to $250.2 billion,

