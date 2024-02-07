News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens As Imports Jump More Than Exports

February 07, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - With imports increasing by more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $62.2 billion in December from a revised $61.9 billion in November.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $62.2 billion from the $63.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by $4.2 billion or 1.3 percent to $320.4 billion, while the value of exports jumped by $3.9 billion or 1.5 percent to $258.2 billion.

Imports of consumer goods, including pharmaceuticals, cell phones and other household goods, led the surge in imports, while imports of industrial supplies and materials also saw a notable increase.

Meanwhile, the report showed a sharp increase in exports of industrial supplies and materials, including nonmonetary gold, crude oil and other petroleum products.

The report also said the goods trade deficit widened to $89.1 billion in December from $88.4 billion in November, while services trade surplus rose to $26.9 billion from $26.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.