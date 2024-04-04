U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Widens To $68.9 Billion In February

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $68.9 billion in February from a revised $67.6 billion in January.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $67.0 billion from the $67.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The report said the value of imports surged by 2.2 percent to $331.9 billion, while the value of exports shot up by 2.3 percent to $263.0 billion.

