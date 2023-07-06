News & Insights

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly More Than Expected In May

July 06, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by slightly more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit decreased to $69.0 billion in May from a revised $74.4 billion in April.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to shrink to $69.8 billion compared to the $74.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 2.3 percent, while the value of exports fell by 0.8 percent.

