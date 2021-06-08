Markets
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly More Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - With exports climbing and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April.

The report showed the trade deficit narrowed to $68.9 billion in April from a revised $75.0 billion in March. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $69.0 billion from the $74.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 1.1 percent to $205.0 billion, while the value of imports slumped by 1.4 percent to $273.9 billion.

