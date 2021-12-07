US Markets

U.S. trade deficit narrows sharply in October

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as exports soared, potentially setting up trade to contribute to economic growth this quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade gap plunged 17.6% to $67.1 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $66.8 billion deficit.

